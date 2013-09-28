FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
September 28, 2013 / 7:53 PM / 4 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Garrett Richards is making his 47th appearance and 17th start. It’s his fifth game and third start against Texas. He matched a season high with seven runs allowed Monday against Oakland. The loss snapped a career-best three-game winning streak.

OF J.B. Shuck didn’t start Friday, the day after leaving the game with a sprained right ankle. Manager Mike Scioscia said his ankle was a “little tender,” but Shuck could return to the field before the series is over Sunday. He did pinch hit Friday.

OF Josh Hamilton made just his sixth start of the season in center Friday. During his five years in Texas, Hamilton made no fewer than 29 starts in center field each season. He collected his 1,000th career hit on a two-run single in the fifth. He has hit safely in 12 straight, matching his season long (June 25-July 7).

LHP C.J. Wilson recorded his third straight quality start but was denied his 18th win. He tied his career high with three wild pitches and had a career-high 14 for the season, second in the American League. All three wild pitches were in the third inning, most in an inning in his career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
