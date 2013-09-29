CF Mike Trout is one hit from 190 hits, 100 walks and 30 steals. He would be just the third player since 1900 to do so, joining Ty Cobb (1915) and Lenny Dykstra (1993).

RHP Garrett Richards was charged with six runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings and took the loss. He has allowed at least six runs and pitched fewer than five innings in each of his last two starts after three consecutive quality starts.

SS Erick Aybar doubled in each of his first three plate appearances, just his second career three-double game and fourth career game with at least three extra-base hits. He scored following all three doubles.

LHP Jason Vargas will make his 24th and final start on Sunday. It’s his fourth start against Texas. He is coming off a complete-game shutout Tuesday against Oakland, his second shutout of the season and the fifth of his career. Vargas is 4-6 with a 4.25 ERA in 18 games against the Rangers.