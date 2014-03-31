FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
April 1, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Mike Trout and the Angels reached agreement on a mega-contract extension. The team confirmed the six-year deal. According to reports, the contract is worth $144.5 million, an average of $24 million per year.

RHP Dane De La Rosa (right forearm tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The injury wasn’t considered serious, and he could be back in April.

LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Moran, 25, was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Seattle organization, with Toronto selecting him and dealing him to the Angels. He went 2-5 with a 3.45 ERA and four saves in 48 appearances for Triple-A Tacoma last year.

RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made seven relief appearances for the Angels last year, posting a 2.00 ERA.

LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is on track to return to the majors sometime in mid-April.

