CF Mike Trout homered in his first at-bat of the season Monday off the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez. It was Trout’s second career Opening Day start, as he was in the minor leagues his rookie year of 2012. Last season, he went 1-for-6 on Opening Day.

RHP Dane De La Rosa (strained right forearm) will throw a simulated game April 1. De La Rosa, who led all Angels pitchers with 75 appearances in 2013, might then begin a minor league rehab assignment.

LHP Sean Burnett (elbow surgery) will throw a simulated game April 2 and likely will return to Arizona to pitch in extended spring games. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is on track to return to the majors sometime in mid-April.

DH Raul Ibanez did not have a good day in his first game for the Angels against his former Mariners teammates. Ibanez struck out all three times he faced Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez and was 0-for-4 overall.

LHP C.J. Wilson will start Tuesday for the Angels against the Mariners. He set a career high with 17 wins last year, and is 14-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 54 career games (17 starts) against the Mariners.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Mariners on Opening Day at Angel Stadium Monday. It was Weaver’s sixth Opening Day start, surpassing Mike Witt to set a club record.