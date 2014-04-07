LHP Tyler Skaggs had a brilliant Angels debut Saturday, tying his career high with eight innings. He gave up one unearned run, becoming just the 13th pitcher to ever go at least eight innings without giving up an earned run in their Angels debut.

LF Josh Hamilton homered in two consecutive games until he went homerless Sunday. Nonetheless, he has four homers in his last seven games against the Astros, dating back to last year. Moreover, he was 2-for-4 Sunday to raise his average to .500.

2B Howie Kendrick stole two bases Sunday, marking the fourth multi-steal game of his career. He had not stolen two in a game since July 27, 2011, against the Indians.

RHP Jered Weaver tied his career high by giving up four runs Sunday. He suffered that feat twice previously, but not since 2008. He also gave up four homers against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 29, 2006, and Aug. 2, 2008, against the Yankees. ”I felt like I threw the ball alright for the most part, but I did miss with some pitches and they didn’t miss them,“ he said. ”You are going to have games like that, and as frustrating as it is you have to turn the page and not worry