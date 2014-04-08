LHP Hector Santiago will make his second start of the season when the Angels open a two-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on Tuesday. Santiago took the loss in his Angels debut on April 2, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks across five innings with four strikeouts against the Mariners.

DH Josh Hamilton finished 1-for-2 with three walks, recording his fourth career three-walk game and first since May 13, 2009, against the Seattle Mariners. Hamilton has hit in 20 of his last 21 games dating back to last season with a .359 (28-for-78) average over that span. He is batting .358 (69-for-193) with 31 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs in 54 games against the Astros.

LHP C.J. Wilson allowed one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over eight innings to earn his first victory on the season. Wilson improved to 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 11 career appearances (five starts) at Minute Maid Park, recording 41 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. His 120-pitch outing was the 14th of his career of at least 120 pitches.

2B Howie Kendrick finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the first inning that gave the Angels the lead for good. After opening the season hitless over his first 10 at-bats, Kendrick is batting .421 (8-for-19) since.