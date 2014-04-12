FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
April 13, 2014

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Tyler Skaggs got a no-decision in his start Friday against the Mets, giving up four runs on nine hits in seven innings. Skaggs didn’t walk a batter, and has just one walk in 15 innings in his two starts.

RHP Dane De La Rosa was activated from the disabled list prior to Friday’s game against the Mets. De La Rosa, who led all Angels pitchers with 75 appearances last year, had been on the disabled list all season because of a strained right forearm.

LHP Nick Maronde was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Friday to make room on the roster for RHP Dane De La Rosa. Maronde had a 3.00 ERA in four appearances. The move leaves the Angels without a left-hander in the bullpen.

RHP Jered Weaver will make his third start of the season Saturday against the Mets. Weaver owns the best career ERA (minimum 125 IP) in major league history at 2.45. He lost his only career start against the Mets, giving up six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings in June of 2008.

