Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
April 13, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout has 16 hits in his first 32 at-bats against the National League and his 15, first-inning home runs are most in MLB since 2013. Trout had two hits on Saturday, but grounded into an inning-ending double play in the eighth when the Angels trailed 4-3

LF Collin Cowgill threw out his first runner of the season when he gunned the speedy Eric Young Jr., at the plate in the first inning and then hit his first home run of the year in the sixth to extend the Angels lead to 3-1.

LHP C.J. Wilson (1-1, 4.61) will attempt to help the Angels with the rubber match Sunday against the Mets, and has 15 strikeouts to just three walks through two starts. Wilson went eight strong Monday in a 9-1 victory at Houston and surrendered just one run and struck out seven.

RHP Jered Weaver (0-2) went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits, but avoided losing his third consecutive start, which would have been the first time in his nine-year career thanks to Raul Ibanez’ ninth-inning, three-run home run to tie the game at 6-6.

