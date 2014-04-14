RHP Dane De La Rosa was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. De La Rosa was on the disabled list due to a strained right forearm before he was activated Friday. He made his first appearance Saturday against the Mets, giving up two runs on one hit and a walk in one-third of an inning.

LHP Hector Santiago will make his third start of the season Monday against the A‘s. He was the losing pitcher in each of his first two starts, both against the Mariners, giving up eight earned runs in 9 1/3 innings. He got the victory in his only career start against the A‘s, allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits in 6 1/3 innings last season while pitching for the White Sox.

RHP Matt Shoemaker was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He was 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in three relief appearances, and he took the loss Saturday in the Mets’ 7-6, 13-inning defeat against the Mets.

LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Sunday. The move cleared a spot on the Angels’ 40-man roster for RHP Yoslan Herrera.

LHP Jose Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Alvarez, who was 0-1 with an 8.38 ERA in two starts for Salt Lake, will pitch out of the bullpen. He was acquired before the season from the Tigers in a trade for INF Andrew Romine.

LHP C.J. Wilson earned the victory Sunday over the Mets after allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings. He struck out a season-high nine hitters, including five on called third strikes.

RHP Yoslan Herrera, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, made his first major league appearance in six years when he threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Mets. Herrera made four relief appearances for Salt Lake, allowing no runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. In his only prior big-league action, he went 1-1 with a 9.82 ERA in five starts for the 2008 Pittsburgh Pirates.