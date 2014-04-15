CF Mike Trout is hitting .500 (6-for-12) with all four of his home runs in the first inning. In the second inning on, he’s hitting .238 (10-for-42).

LHP Hector Santiago had his best start of the season, giving up one run on five hits and three walks in seven innings Monday against the A‘s. Santiago received a no-decision after the A’s rallied in the ninth against the Angels bullpen.

RHP Garrett Richards will make his third start of the season Tuesday against the A‘s. He has allowed one earned run in 12 innings in his first two starts, including seven innings of no-runs, one-hit ball against Seattle in his last start. He is 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA in eight career games (four starts) vs. Oakland.

LHP Sean Burnett (elbow surgery) resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. There is no timetable for his return.

OF Josh Hamilton (torn thumb ligament) will have the stitches removed and the hard cast replaced by a removable splint on Friday, at which point he can begin doing leg and body workouts. But he won’t be able to any rehab on the thumb until May 2.

RHP Joe Smith pitched a scoreless eighth inning Monday against the A‘s, and has not given up a run in six relief appearances, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out eight. Opposing hitters are batting .150 (3-for-20) against him.