Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
April 17, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tyler Skaggs will make his third start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s. He pitched at least seven innings in both of his previous starts, walking just one batter in 15 innings. Skaggs has never faced the A’s in his career.

RHP Dane De La Rosa’s demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake was voided, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder. He started the season on the DL because of a strained right forearm, made one big league appearance on April 12, then was optioned to the minors the next day.

RHP Garrett Richards gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks in seven innings Tuesday against the A’s and got a no-decision. Richards allowed a total of one run and four hits in 12 innings over his first two starts.

RF Kole Calhoun had to be helped off the field in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s game against the A‘s. After grounding out, Calhoun rolled over his right ankle while running past first base. Manager Mike Scioscia said Calhoun definitely would be placed on the disabled list.

3B David Freese went 2-for-4 Tuesday against the A’s after he was dropped to the No. 7 spot in the batting order. He previously batted either fourth, fifth or sixth this season. Freese hit his only home run of the season in the first inning April 8 against the Mariners. After that, he went 1-for-20 with nine strikeouts, his season average dipping to .140 (6-for-43) before Tuesday. His two hits Tuesday raised his average to .170.

