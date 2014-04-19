OF Brennan Boesch has returned to where he started his career for the second time. Boesch, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an offseason free agent, was brought up Wednesday to cover for an injured outfielder. Boesch began his pro career with the Tigers and returned there while a member of the New York Yankees. “It’s funny how things turn out,” Boesch said. “I‘m back where I started again. It didn’t bother me starting out the season in Triple-A. I was getting four at-bats a game and the last time I had that was in 2012.” Boesch was not in the lineup Friday but was expected to play Saturday or Sunday or both against right-handed pitching. He got into Friday’s game as a late-inning replacement.

RHP Josh Wall, 27, was brought up to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, giving the club an all-right-handed bullpen. Wall had a 2.16 ERA and one save in six games for Triple-A Salt Lake. He was claimed off waivers from Miami after last season and split 2013 between the Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom he pitched in six games last year. “We’ll see where he fits in,” manager Mike Scioscia said. Wall was thumped in his Angels’ debut Friday night, facing five batters without retiring one and seeing all five cross the plate.

LHP Jose Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday with RHP Josh Wall called up in his place. “We wanted Jose to go down and get stretched out,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “We feel his best spot with us is as a starter.” Alvarez had appeared in two games for the Angels this season, both scoreless. He has a 5.72 career ERA in 16 major league games and pitched last year for Detroit.

1B Albert Pujols swatted his fifth home run of the season and 497th of his career Friday night against Detroit. “I don’t want to talk about that,” Pujols said of his nearing the 500-home run plateau. “Thank you.” Pujols also doubled. He was taken out of the game in the bottom of the seventh, just before Detroit scored five runs to pull within 11-6.

3B Ian Stewart did a nice job Friday night of subbing for injured 3B David Freese. Stewart hit an RBI triple in the second, doubled in the fourth and singled in the seventh. In the fifth, he popped out to third instead of getting a home run to give himself a cycle. “I‘m enjoying my role,” he said. “I was out of the big leagues for a year and a half.”

2B Howie Kendrick hit a pair of home runs Friday night, both with a man on base. “That was fun,” he said, “especially due to the fact I haven’t felt my swing is where I wanted it to be. I hit a couple of mistakes I was able to take advantage of.” Kendrick also made a heads-up play to end the game. He let a soft line drive drop in front of him with Detroit runners on first and second and one out. He picked the ball, tagged second for a force out and raced down the basepath toward third to tag the runner, who had stopped, to end the game. The ball was not hit high enough for an umpire to invoke the infield fly rule.

RHP Jered Weaver kept Detroit’s hitters off balance for six innings Friday night, allowing just a run on three hits and three walks. Weaver talked about regaining arm strength after missing a good part of last season with a left arm injury. His fastball is down appreciably but his curve still looks sharp and he says his changeup is becoming a weapon.

3B David Freese was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup Friday with some right quad tightness. “We’re going to monitor it and see if he’ll be available, maybe, to do something, but right now we don’t want to start him,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It doesn’t look serious right now.” Freese, 30, has struck out 15 times in 13 games this season.