LHP Hector Santiago had a strange outing for the Angels on Sunday. He went 5 2/3 innings but took 119 pitches to do so. Santiago walked five but struck out seven and allowed just two hits. Both runs charged to him were unearned. “What’s encouraging is Hector’s ability to change speeds,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He maintained his stuff too.”

RHP Josh Wall, just brought up Friday, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Wall pitched in two games and had a 54.00 ERA. He did not retire any of the five batters he faced Friday night and all five scored. He allowed a run in the inning he worked Saturday. Los Angeles said it would announce a corresponding move Monday in Washington.

DH Raul Ibanez wasn’t in the starting lineup Sunday but manager Mike Scioscia indicated he’ll play at least one of Los Angeles’ games in Washington. “He’ll get one start in left field,” the manager said. “That’s the unfortunate part about going to a National League park.” The DH cannot be used during games in NL cities. Ibanez only started one of the Angels’ three games in Detroit during the weekend although he pinch-hit in each of the other two. He swung and missed at a 3-2 slider to end the game Sunday with the tying run on first.

1B Albert Pujols remained stuck on 498 home runs Sunday after hitting one in each of the Angels’ first two games of a three-game set in Detroit. Pujols singled his first time up Sunday but was hitless thereafter. “Albert is swinging the bat as well as we’ve seen him,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

C Hank Conger made two throwing errors Sunday and both contributed to the two unearned runs Detroit scored in its 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Conger’s first throwing error, to second in the opening inning, was the first of three straight on the same play and the Tigers scored a run on the miscues. He overthrew first on a pitchout in the sixth with two out and CF Austin Jackson reached second, from where he scored on a single to center by rookie 3B Nick Castellanos.

DH David Freese returned to the Los Angeles lineup on Sunday after missing two games with right quad tightness. “He’s fine,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “This is just a good way to get him back in (the lineup). He’ll start (at third) Monday.” Freese went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday and was pinch-hit for by LF Raul Ibanez in the ninth inning.