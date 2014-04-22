LHP Garrett Richards made his fourth start of the year and his third on the road on Monday in Washington. He has a blazing fastball but had no control with his command, as he gave up just one hit but allowed four walks with a hit batter and wild pitch. He went six innings and left the game losing, 1-0.

RHP Josh Wall was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Sunday. He pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2012 and in six last season. He had an ERA of 54.00 in two games for the Angels this season.

LHP Nick Maronde was called up on Monday by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake. He pitched in 12 games for the Angels in 2012 and 10 last season and began this year as the No. 13 prospect in the system, according to MLB.com.

LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery) threw a bullpen session for the second time. Manager Mike Scioscia said the next step for the reliever is to throw in a simulated game. He was eligible to return April 5 and has now missed 19 games.

OF/DH Raul Ibanez, normally a DH, was not in the starting lineup as the Angels played their first game of the season without the DH. He was hitless in his last 11 at-bats going into Monday’s game, but he got a key pinch-hit bases-loaded double with two outs in the eighth to drive in three runs as the Angels won 4-2.