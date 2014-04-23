LHP Tyler Skaggs got the start Tuesday and allowed just three hits and two runs in seven innings. He got the win as 1B Albert Pujols hit two homers in the 7-2 victory against the Nationals.

OF Raul Ibanez, normally a DH, was in the starting lineup in left field Tuesday and he hit fourth back of 1B Albert Pujols, who hit two homers for the 500th of his career. Ibanez was hitless in four at-bats and his averaged fell to .152. He had the game-winning pinch-hit double in the eighth inning Monday.

1B Albert Pujols hit two homers Tuesday against the Nationals to give him 500 for his career. He hit a three-run shot in the first and a two-run drive in the fifth off Washington starter Taylor Jordan, 25. “It was middle up. It was a really good swing. It was probably the best swing I have had this year so far. I had a good feeling it would be a special day,” Pujols said of his 500th homer.

2B Howie Kendrick was 2-for-4 in the 7-2 win against the Nationals. He is now hitting .306 and was part of a strong infield defense for the Angels in back of LHP Tyler Skaggs.