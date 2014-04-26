CF Mike Trout went 0-for-4 and saw his hitting streak against the Yankees snapped at 13 games. “It was still fun watching the bottom of our order tonight,” said Trout, referring to SS Erick Aybar, C Hank Conger and RF Collin Cowgill, who drove in a combined eight runs in the 13-1 win.

1B Albert Pujols, who hit his 501st career homer Friday, appeared at first base Friday for the 19th time this season -- a sign that he may be healthy after missing the final month of the 2013 season with a foot injury. “It feels good to be healthy. It’s good to be at first base. Injuries are part of the game. If you don’t want to get hurt than maybe you shouldn’t play. I still continue to do my therapy and get here early and will probably do that for the rest of my career.”

LHP C.J. Wilson likes pitching at Yankee Stadium, where he is 3-2 as a starter after the 13-1 win Friday. “I like to pitch here,” he said. “A lot of the hitters here are established. You can’t throw meatballs and if you can keep the Yankees in the ballpark, you have a much better chance to beat them.”

3B Ian Stewart made the most of a rare start at the hot corner on Friday, filling in for David Freese. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Stewart was in the lineup based on his career stats against Yankees starter Hiroki Kuroda. Stewart was 6-for-13 lifetime against him prior to the game and was 2-for-5 with a two-run homer on Friday. “Freese will get the lion’s share of the work at third,” said Scioscia.