CF Mike Trout went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and is batting .373 (25-for-67) with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 games against the Yankees.

RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) does not have a timetable for returning from the 15-day disabled list after landing there on April 15. He pitched in a simulated game Thursday and manager Mike Scioscia said there were not any problems and De La Rosa will continue throwing.

LHP Hector Santiago, who is from nearby Newark, N.J., allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Yankees on Saturday. The Angels have dropped his last nine starts. This one was undone by a balk that flustered him and a missed sign on pitch selection on a two-run single by New York C John-Ryan Murphy. “It wasn’t supposed to be a changeup,” he said. “So, in the back of your head, maybe you’re thinking about that balk still, and not concentrating on what’s going on in that at-bat.”

RHP Garrett Richards makes his fifth start of the season Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Richards has made three starts on the road and is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in those outings, though he has issued 12 walks in 18 innings. Richards last pitched Monday in Washington in a 4-2 win but did not get a decision after allowing one run and one hit in six innings. In three appearances against the Yankees, he is 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA (eight earned runs in 14 innings).

LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) has been on the 15-day disabled list since March 21. Burnett pitched in another simulated game and manager Mike Scioscia indicated that he came out of that session well, though there is not a timetable for Burnett’s return.

RHP Ernesto Frieri made his first appearance since the Angels announced that closing duties would go to RHP Joe Smith. Frieri lowered his ERA to 7.59 by throwing 11 pitches in the eighth inning.