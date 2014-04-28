FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
April 29, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Mike Trout, who had two singles in Sunday’s loss, has hit safely in 16 of 18 career games against the Yankees. He holds a career .373 average with three home runs and 14 RBIs vs. New York.

OF Brennan Boesch was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after he hit .231 with no RBIs in seven games with the Angels. He was promoted to the majors April 16 when RF Kole Calhoun went on the disabled list.

RHP Mike Morin, 22, was called up Sunday to give the Angels an extra bullpen arm. The top prospect posted five saves between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Salt Lake this season, but he had a 12.00 ERA in four appearances for the Angels’ top minor league affiliate.

LHP Michael Roth was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Mike Morin. Roth, 24, was 0-4 with a 5.48 ERA in four starts for Double-A Arkansas this season.

2B Howie Kendrick went 1-for-4 with a triple Sunday night. Entering the rubber game of the series with the Yankees, Kendrick ranked third all-time with a .350 average against the Yankees (minimum of 200 plate appearances).

C Chris Iannetta reached base safely for the 10th consecutive game when he went 0-for-1 with three walks Sunday. However, he committed a crucial passed ball that led to the Yankees’ tiebreaking, eighth-inning run in New York’s 3-2 win over the Angels. Iannetta has a .381 on-base percentage.

