CF Mike Trout snapped a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning Monday, propelling the Angels to a 6-3 win over the Indians. He also tripled and scored in the first inning, raising his season average to .327. Fifteen of his 34 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

LHP Tyler Skaggs gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings of his start Monday against the Indians. Skaggs, who got a no-decision, has pitched at least seven innings in four of his five starts this season. The Angels won all five of his starts. “It’s all about winning,” Skaggs said. “It doesn’t matter if I get the win or a no-decision, as long as we win, I really don’t mind.”

RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) is out of his walking boot but still sore. He played catch Monday, but he is about three weeks away from returning.

1B Albert Pujols has as many home runs (nine) as strikeouts. The nine homers in March/April tied an Angels club record, also held by Brian Downing (1987). Pujols had five homers in March/April in his first two seasons combined with the club.

LF Josh Hamilton (torn thumb ligament) will have the hard cast removed from his left hand later this week. He is progressing as expected after undergoing surgery April 11, but he cannot yet swing a bat. Hamilton is still about four weeks away from returning.

RHP Joe Smith converted his first save opportunity since replacing Ernesto Frieri as the Angels’ closer, throwing a scoreless ninth. Primarily a setup man throughout his career, Smith earned his fourth career save in 451 career appearances. “It was awesome, I was pretty pumped,” Smith said of his chance to close out a game against his former team. “I woke up this morning after missing the whole series in New York, and I just had a feeling I was going to get to pitch tonight. I was excited, man.”

RHP Jered Weaver will make his sixth start of the season Tuesday against the Indians. Weaver, who has allowed one run in each of his past two starts, is 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 16 career starts against Cleveland.