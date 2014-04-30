RHP Dane De La Rosa will throw a simulated game at extended spring training in Arizona Wednesday. He landed on the disabled list April 15 due to a sore right shoulder.

LHP Sean Burnett will throw a simulated game at extended spring training in Arizona on Wednesday. Burnett is working his way back from left elbow surgery performed last August.

LHP C.J. Wilson will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday against the Indians. After giving up six runs in his first start, Wilson has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of the other four starts. He is 3-2 with a 2.54 in 25 career games (seven starts) vs. Cleveland.

SS Erick Aybar had four hits Tuesday against the Indians, giving him two four-hit games in the past five games. He is hitting .515 (17-for-33) over his past eight games overall, raising his season average to .292.

2B Howie Kendrick batted in the leadoff spot Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 21, 2010, and he went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two RBIs. He primarily batted in the fifth spot this season, but he also has hit fourth, sixth and seventh. He is hitting .365 over his past 13 games.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday against the Indians. He got the win, but he admitted he didn’t have his best stuff. Weaver showed some frustration following the fifth inning during what appeared to be a heated discussion in the dugout with manager Mike Scioscia. In that inning, Santana bunted for a single on the Angels’ defensive shift, which included 3B David Freese playing closer to second base than third. “Obviously it’s a little frustrating,” Weaver said, “but that’s the new era of baseball nowadays. It’s a lot of numbers and trying to outthink the opponent. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn‘t. When it doesn’t work, it’s frustrating. At the same time, you can’t change the way you pitch just because of what the defense is doing.”