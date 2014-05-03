INF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Friday, replacing RHP Yoslan Herrera, who was optioned to Salt Lake on Wednesday. Green was hitting .349 (38-for-109) with 11 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs in 26 games for the Bees.

LHP Hector Santiago gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks to fall to 0-5 on the season with a loss to the Rangers on Friday. “I think he pitched better than what his linescore shows, but he couldn’t finish off the sixth, and the couple mistakes he made ended up going out of the park,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, referring to the home runs he gave up to Shin-Soo Choo and Alex Rios. “It seemed like as the game went on, he didn’t get away with as many pitches that weren’t quite there. But he pitched a strong game and hopefully it’s a step forward.”

RHP Garrett Richards will make his sixth start of the season Saturday against the Rangers. Richards has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his five starts. He earned a victory in each of his first two starts, but received a no-decision in the last three. He is 2-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 10 career games (six starts) vs. the Rangers.

2B Howie Kendrick is hitting .350 (21-for-60) in his last 15 games. He has hit in the leadoff spot in each of the past three games, reaching base in six of 14 plate appearances, scoring two runs, driving in three and stealing a base.

3B David Freese had to leave Friday’s game in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. After the game, X-rays showed Freese has a non-displaced fracture of the middle finger on his right hand. He’ll be placed on the disabled list Saturday, but there is no timetable yet for his return. Freese had singled in his first at-bat Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games.