LPH Tyler Skaggs will get the call Sunday. It will be his sixth start of the season and fourth at home. He won his only career start against Texas on May 27, 2013, then for the Diamondbacks.

INF C.J. Cron joined the team from Salt Lake City. Cron, a first-round draft pick in 2011, was hitting .319 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 28 games at Salt Lake City. He made his major league debut, starting at first base, and going 3-for-4 Saturday.

RHP Garrett Richards has now limited opponents to three earned runs or less in 15 of his last 19 starts dating back to last season. He added to that, going six innings and striking out a career-high nine on Saturday.

2B Howie Kendrick had a four-hit game Saturday, his first of the season and first since June 5, 2013 against the Cubs. He is now 25-for-65 (.385) in his last 16 games to raise his average from .226 to .314. It was the 10th four-hit game of his career.

3B David Freese was put on the disabled list Saturday. He sustained a fractured middle finger after getting hit by a pitch from Rangers RHP Colby Lewis in Friday’s game.