LHP Tyler Skaggs had his worst start of the season Sunday against the Rangers, giving up six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Angels won each of his previous five starts this season. “I don’t think anything went wrong, they just hit the pitches I was throwing,” Skaggs said. “They made an adjustment, they had a good game plan. I started off the game good but started falling behind late in counts. It’s easy to hit when it’s 2-0, 2-1, so it’s kind of what happened.”

RHP Dane De La Rosa began a rehab assignment Sunday night with Triple-A Salt Lake, pitching a scoreless inning. He landed on the disabled list April 15 due to a sore right shoulder.

1B C.J. Cron became the fourth player in Angels history to get three hits in his major league debut with the club. Cron, who went 3-for-5 Saturday, joined Kendrys Morales (2006), Lee Stevens (1990) and Gil Flores (1977). Cron went 2-for-4 Sunday in his second game.

1B Albert Pujols started at designated hitter for the second game in a row due to a tight right hamstring. He homered Sunday and went a combined 2-for-7 in the two games.

RHP Joe Smith is 3-for-3 in save opportunities since taking over the closer role from RHP Ernesto Frieri. In his three saves, Smith has pitched three innings and allowed no runs, two hits and no walks while striking out two.

RHP Jered Weaver will make his seventh start of the season Monday when he faces the Yankees. He allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past three starts. Weaver is 6-4 with a 5.93 ERA in 13 career starts against the Yankees.

RHP Yoslan Herrera, optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game, was outrighted to Salt Lake on Saturday. Herrera was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six appearances for the Angels this season.