3B Luis Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to make room on the roster for RHP Cory Rasmus. Jimenez was up with the Angels for just two days, appearing in one game and going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

RHP Cory Rasmus was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Monday. In 12 games for the Bees, he was 1-1 with a 2.76 ERA and one save. He appeared in 16 games for the Angels last season, going 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA.

LHP C.J. Wilson will make his seventh start of the season Tuesday against the Yankees. He has won each of his last two starts and four of five overall. Wilson is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 26 career games (nine starts) against the Yankees.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run on six hits and one walk in eight innings to get the victory Monday against the Yankees. Weaver worked his way out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth inning by striking out Brett Gardner and getting Derek Jeter to hit into a double play. Weaver screamed and pumped his fist as he walked off the field after the inning. “I showed a little bit of emotion getting out of that jam,” Weaver said, stating the obvious. “A great turn by (second baseman) Howie (Kendrick) staying with that ball. Luckily Jeter hit it right at him. I was pretty hyped. ... It was awesome.”