CF Mike Trout hit a triple in the eighth inning to end an 0-for-12 slump. Trout has never failed to get a hit in four consecutive starts at the major league level.

LF Grant Green was scratched from the starting lineup one hour before the first pitch due to a jammed left ring finger. He was hurt in pregame warmups.

LF Raul Ibanez, who went 0-for-4 Tuesday, is now hitless in his past 18 at-bats. Ibanez needs two RBIs to reach 1,200 for his career.

1B Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Pujols is batting .385 during the streak.

RHP Joe Smith was not available Tuesday, and he will not pitch Wednesday night because of tightness in his right side. Smith vomited in the bullpen Monday, and he didn’t pitch in that night’s win over the New York Yankees.