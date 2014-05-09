LHP Brooks Raley was claimed off waivers by the Angels from the Twins, and he was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Raley, 25, went 0-1 with one save and a 3.68 ERA in eight games (one start) for Triple-A Rochester this season. He made a combined 14 appearances (five starts) for the Chicago Cubs in 2012 and ‘13, going 1-2 with a 7.04 ERA.

LHP Nick Maronde was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game. A corresponding roster move will be made before Friday’s game. Maronde made 11 relief appearances for the Angels this season, recording no decisions and a 5.68 ERA.

LHP Buddy Boshers was designated for assignment by the Angels to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Brooks Raley. Boshers, who turns 26 on Friday, was 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this season.