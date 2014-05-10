CF Mike Trout hit his seventh home run of the season in the third inning of Friday’s 4-3 win at Toronto. Of his past 38 hits, 18 have been for extra bases, including seven homers, eight doubles and three triples.

LHP Tyler Skaggs will make his seventh start of the season in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. This will be his first career appearance against the Blue Jays. He is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in two road starts this season.

LHP Hector Santiago has been removed from the starting rotation at least temporarily with a replacement to be named. He was scheduled to start Tuesday at Philadelphia. He is 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts this season. He will work from the bullpen. “Hopefully, things work out to where he gets his head right and we can get him back in the rotation sooner than later,” pitching coach Mike Butcher said. “I‘m sure it’s obviously not something he wants to do, going to the bullpen, but I think just to kind of clear his mind out. ... He will still be in big situations coming out of the bullpen for us.”

INF/OF Efren Navarro doubled twice in his first two at-bats and went 2-for-4 on Friday after he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and given the start in left field for the opener of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. He was batting .311 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs in 33 games with the Bees. He has a .295 career minor-league batting average with 42 homers and 430 RBIs in 873 games. In 12 games over two seasons with the Angels before Friday, he batted .214 (3-for-14) with one RBI. He fills the roster spot opened when LHP Nick Maronde was optioned to Salt Lake after Wednesday’s game.

SS Erick Aybar was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple in Friday’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Over his past 15 games, he is batting .397 (25-for-63). He led off the ninth on Friday with a triple and scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly by DH Raul Ibanez. “(Aybar) is swinging the bat nice, he has confidence up there,” bench coach Dino Ebel said. “He’s putting good wood on it and he wants to be the guy. ... Hats off to him getting that big triple there in the ninth inning.”