CF Mike Trout has reached base 10 straight games against the Blue Jays after walking in the second inning of Saturday’ 5-3 victory at Toronto. Bench coach Dino Ebel said Trout would probably be used as designated hitter in Sunday’s game at Rogers Centre. His 126 multi-hit games since the start of the 2012 season lead the majors in that span.

LHP Tyler Skaggs pitched into the ninth inning to earn the win as the Angels defeated the Blue Jays, 5-3, on Saturday. He retired 21 consecutive batters between a first-inning double by Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion and an eighth-inning double by INF/OF Steve Tolleson. Skaggs gave up two hits in the ninth before being replaced by RHP Joe Smith.

1B C.J. Cron hit the first home run of his major-league career in the third inning of Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. “Awesome,” said bench coach Dino Ebel. “When he hit it, I got the chills because he crushed it pretty good. Getting the ball, he was pretty excited.”

LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched a simulated game April 5 at extended spring training, then resumed throwing April 14 after being shut down for a week. He threw a bullpen session for the second time April 21. He pitched another simulated game April 24.

RHP Joe Smith (right side tightness) did not pitch May 5-7, but returned to pitch on May 9.

RHP Jered Weaver (3-2, 3.48 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season on Sunday, and his fourth on the road, in the third game of the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. In his last four starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA. In 10 career starts against Toronto, he is 8-2 with a 3.68 ERA.

3B David Freese (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) has been doing baseball-related activities in Arizona. He hopes to be able to return as soon as he is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 18. “He was feeling a lot better,” bench coach Dino Elba said before Saturday’s game.