LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) pitched two-thirds of an inning for Double-A Arkansas on Saturday to begin his minor league rehabilitation stint. He allowed four hits, a walk and three earned runs while striking out one. “Velocity looked good, the line score wasn‘t, but he felt good,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s important to us.”

LHP C.J. Wilson (4-2, 3.21 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season in Monday’s finale of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He pitched eight innings in each of his past two starts. In 17 career outings (seven starts) against the Blue Jays, he is 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA and three saves. As a starter, he is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA against Toronto.

INF Ian Stewart is listed as day-to-day after he was hit by the ball on the left hand during a swinging strike in the seventh inning Sunday. INF John McDonald took over his at-bat and hit a flyout to right, then took Stewart’s spot at third base. X-rays were negative, but more tests were to be done. Stewart said he was hit on the knuckle in the area of the pinky and ring finger.

C Hank Conger set a career high with five RBIs on Sunday the Angels’ 9-3 victory at Toronto, three on his third home run of the season in the sixth inning. He also had an RBI double in the fourth and RBI single in the ninth. “For me it’s just kind of a matter of slowing everything down,” Conger said. “When I try to get too big, then everything kind of gets out of whack. Obviously it was a good day.” His previous career best for RBI in a game was three, which he accomplished twice. The last Angels catcher to have five RBIs in a game was Bobby Wilson on Aug. 14, 2010, also against Toronto.