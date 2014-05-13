CF Mike Trout hit a two-run double in the third inning of Monday’s 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has reached base in 12 consecutive games against the Blue Jays. He has five doubles, three homers and seven RBIs in those games.

INF Luis Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, a 7-3 loss, after INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) was put on the 15-day disabled list. It is his second stint with the Angels this season. He was recalled May 3 and optioned back to Salt Lake on May 5 after going 0-for-3. He was batting .270 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs in 28 games with the Bees. Jimenez was 1-for-3 on Monday.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will be called up to start the opener of a two-game series against the Phillies at Philadelphia. It will be Shoemaker’s second career major-league start. The 27-year-old pitched five runless innings last September against the Seattle Mariners. He has pitched 6 2/3 innings in three relief outings this season for the Angels. In five starts at Salt Lake, he is 1-0 with a 6.31 ERA, but in his most recent start May 7, he allowed eight hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out 11 in a no-decision against Las Vegas. He is filling the rotation spot created when LHP Hector Santiago was moved to the bullpen.

LHP C.J. Wilson threw 116 pitches in Monday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto and has thrown at least 111 in each of his eight starts this season. It is the eighth longest such streak since 1988 with RHP David Cone going 12 games in 1993 and LHP Mark Langston going 14 games in 1988.

INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Monday. He was injured when the ball hit his hand on a swinging strike in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 9-3 win at Toronto. X-rays were negative but the Angels are being cautious. “He’s still sore,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “A lot of times the initial X-rays are negative and something shows up down the road.” INF Luis Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his place and he started in Monday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto. Scioscia said that defense is the prime consideration with INF John McDonald and INF/OF Grant Green also in the mix until 3B David Freese (right middle figer fracture) returns from the DL.

LHP Buddy Boshers, designated for assignment by the Angels last week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. Boshers, 26, is 1-0 with a 6.23 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Salt Lake this season.