CF Mike Trout went 1-for-5 Tuesday in his first game in Philadelphia, some 45 miles from his hometown of Millville, N.J. Trout, mired in a 7-for-48 slump, is hitting .270 with seven homers and 24 RBIs.

RHP Garrett Richards, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against Toronto in his last start despite allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Richards struck out six and walked two. He will be making his first career start against the Phillies.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday, pitched five innings against Philadelphia in his first start of the season (and the second of his career) to earn his first major league victory. Shoemaker, who retired the first nine hitters he faced, allowed two runs on three hits, while striking out three and walking one.

RHP Cory Rasmus was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for newly promoted RHP Matt Shoemaker. Rasmus allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings over two appearances for the Angels.

1B Albert Pujols went 0-for-5 Tuesday against the Phillies and is hitless in his last 15 at-bats, dropping his average to .260. Pujols has 10 homers and 26 RBIs this season.

2B Howie Kendrick went 0-for-3 in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over Philadelphia and saw a five-game hitting streak end. Kendrick is hitting .305 this season.