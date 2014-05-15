OF Mike Trout capped his homecoming trip to Philadelphia with a triple, walk and stolen base in the Angels’ 3-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. Trout, who came into the series 4-for-33 with 11 strikeouts in his past nine games, went 2-for-9 with a walk and three punchouts in two games in Philly. But he feels he’s hitting the ball better and getting closer. “I made an adjustment in my swing today,” Trout said. “Felt good the last couple of at-bats. ... It’s coming.”

LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-1, 4.14) is scheduled to start Thursday against the Rays as the Angels open a 10-game homestand. Skaggs has pitched fairly well in his first year in the American League, save for one disastrous outing vs. Texas on May 4. But the 22-year-old lefty rebounded in his last start, limiting Toronto to three runs (two earned) over eight innings while allowing just four hits. On the road, he’s 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA, but he’s yet to get comfortable at Angel Stadium, where he’s 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.544 WHIP in four starts.

RHP Garrett Richards (4-0, 2.42) earned his fourth victory of the season Wednesday by shutting out the Phillies over seven innings of a 3-0 win. He surrendered just five hits and whiffed eight. Richards’ opponents have hit just .186 off him this season. The lone chink in his armor has been walking batters (20 in 53 innings) although he didn’t issue a single free pass Wednesday for the first time all season. “He’s throwing the ball right now certainly as well as anyone in our league,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s a long season. We’re about a quarter of the way through it, and there’s no reason why he can’t maintain his stuff and keep going.”

OF/DH Raul Ibanez entered Wednesday’s game against the Phillies mired in a 1-for-25 slump since April 29 but picked up a big RBI and reached base three times in the Angels’ 3-0 win. He even stole a base for the second time this season. “Anytime you can score early, it’s huge,” Angels slugger Albert Pujols said. “Raul is a guy that’s gonna fight out there. This season hasn’t gone the way that he wanted to.” Despite a dismal .146 batting average, the 41-year-old outfielder has made the most of his hits and sits tied for third on the club with 19 RBIs. “He’s been a productive hitter -- that’s for sure -- despite the average,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.