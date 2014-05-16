CF Mike Trout’s first career walk-off homer was a three-run shot that gave the Angels a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Trout came to the plate in the ninth in an 8-for-55 (.145) skid, and his 52 strikeouts on the season are the most in the American League. “I‘m anxious, I‘m chasing,” Trout said. “A lot of my strikeouts are (swinging at) balls (out of the strike zone). I just have to see the pitches more and not try to do too much.”

LHP Tyler Skaggs gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk in six-plus innings Thursday against the Rays, getting a no-decision. Skaggs stood to get the loss before CF Mike Trout’s three-run homer in the ninth won it for the Angels. Los Angeles improved to 7-1 in games started by Skaggs this season.

RHP Dane De La Rosa received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder Wednesday, and he plans to play catch Friday. De La Rosa went on the 15-day disabled list April 15 due to a sore right shoulder, and he made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from May 4-10.

RF Collin Cowgill, who went 2-for-5 against the Rays on Thursday, has reached base safely by hit or walk in 22 of his 23 starts this season. His .421 on-base percentage is the best on the club among those who have played more than eight games.

1B/DH C.J. Cron is hitting .364 (12-for-33) since being called up May 3 and making his major league debut. He has two home runs in his past four games, and he was robbed of a home run Thursday by Rays CF Desmond Jennings.

RF Kole Calhoun will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Calhoun, who sprained his right ankle running the bases April 15, could be activated by Tuesday if he experiences no setbacks.

LF Josh Hamilton took live batting practice Thursday for the first time since sustaining a torn ligament in his left thumb April 8. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next week to 10 days.

RHP Jered Weaver will make his ninth start of the season Friday against the Rays. He is 4-0 with a 1.71 ERA in his past five starts, and is 4-3 with a 3.92 ERA in nine career starts against the Rays. He last beat the Rays in 2011.