Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
May 18, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games. Trout walked three times in the Angels’ 3-0 loss Friday night.

INF-OF Grant Green’s six-game hitting streak, the longest of his career, ended Friday night when he fouled out as a pinch-hitter. Before that at-bat, Green was hitting .333 (10-for-30) since being recalled from Salt Lake City on May 3.

RHP Michael Kohn’s streak of 17 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run ended Friday night. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria drove CF Desmond Jennings home in the eighth inning. Kohn pitched just two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowed Longoria’s hit and walked two batters.

RF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on May 16. He could by activated by May 20 if he experiences no setbacks.

1B Albert Pujols has just four hits in his past 38 at-bats since May 7, and has not hit a home run or driven in a run during that time. “He’s taking good swings,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s just missing the ball a little bit right now.”

RHP Jered Weaver scattered three walks, three hits and two runs in seven innings while striking out five in a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Ray Rays. In his previous five starts, Weaver went 4-0 with a 1.71 earned-run average and 23 strikeouts.

