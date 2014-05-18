FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
May 18, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Grant Green is batting .324 (11-for-34) since being recalled from Salt Lake City (Pacific Coast League) on May 3. Green has hit in seven of his past eight games and has reached base in eight of the nine games he has started.

RF Collin Cowgill continues to excel offensively in May. By going 2-for-4 on Saturday night against the Rays, Cowgill is now batting .333 (16-for-48) during the month. The surge has raised Cowgill’s season batting average to .315.

1B Albert Pujols drove in his first run since May 6 with a ground-rule double in the second inning on Saturday night against the Rays. The double moved Pujols past Hall-of-Famer Lou Gehrig into 33rd place in major league history in the category.

LHP C.J. Wilson threw a season-high 127 pitches in his 6-0 shutout of the Rays on Saturday night. In each of his nine starts this season, Wilson has thrown no fewer than 11 pitches. Wilson also threw his first complete game since silencing the Rays in an 8-0 shutout in 2011. That shutout was Wilson’s first in the major leagues.

