LF Grant Green, who went 3-for-4 Sunday, finished the series against Tampa Bay 5-for-11. Green, recalled May 3, has hit safely in eight of his past nine games and is batting .368 (14-for-38) since his promotion. At Triple-A Salt Lake, Green hit .349 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 RBIs in 26 games.

RHP Dane De La Rosa (inflamed joint in right shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday. Angels pitching coach Mike Butcher said that De La Rosa looked good. The session was the right-hander’s first since receiving a cortisone shot Thursday. De La Rosa curtailed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday night after feeling tightness in his shoulder.

RHP Garrett Richards will enter Monday night’s start against the Houston Astros leading the American League in lowest opponents batting average, .186. Richards has allowed only 35 hits in 52 innings while walking 20 and striking out 54.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-1) permitted just one run, two hits and three walks in six-plus innings against Tampa Bay. Shoemaker induced eight groundouts and struck out six. “He really showed good fastball command today,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He used his off-speed pitches well to set everything up.”

OF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) is 7-for-12 after three games of his rehab assignment with Salt Lake. Calhoun has five runs, three RBIs, a double, triple and a home run for the Triple-A team. He might be activated by May 20.

RHP Michael Morin saw his streak of consecutive scoreless innings end at nine. The run began when he was recalled April 25. Morin allowed Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier to hit his first major league home run Sunday, a two-run drive in the seventh inning. According to Baseball America, Morin had the best control and best changeup in the Angels’ farm system.

INF Ian Stewart took some swings in the batting cage Sunday and said he felt lingering soreness in his bruised left hand. The hand injury landed him on the disabled list May 12.

SS Erick Aybar, who went 1-for-4, is batting .323 (32-for-99) over his past 24 games. He was hitting .175 before the hot streak.

3B David Freese (broken right middle finger) is 1-for-6 with two runs, three walks and a stolen base after two games of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake. Freese hit a three-run home run in his first at-bat as a designated hitter Saturday night, then played third base Sunday.