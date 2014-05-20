LHP Hector Santiago pitched two perfect innings of relief with one strikeout Monday night. Santiago began the season in the Angels’ rotation but went 0-6 with a 5.19 ERA before being sent to the bullpen. He has allowed no hits and no runs in 2 2/3 innings as a reliever.

RHP Garrett Richards allowed more than three earned runs for just the second time this season Monday in a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros. Richards also allowed 10 hits. Until Monday night, opposing hitters were batting .186 against Richards, the lowest opponents’ average in the American League.

OF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) and 3B David Freese (broken right middle finger) continued their rehabilitation assignments Monday with Triple-A Salt Lake. Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Freese hit a solo home run and finished 1-for-4.

LHP Sean Burnett (left elbow surgery in August 2013) pitched one perfect inning in a rehabilitation appearance for Double-A Arkansas on Monday night. Burnett threw 12 pitches, nine of them strikes, and had one strikeout. In five relief outings for Arkansas the past 10 days, Burnett has a 5.79 ERA, but he has made four scoreless appearances since struggling in his debut.

1B Albert Pujols, who went 2-for-4 Monday, is hitting .359 with three home runs and six RBIs in 10 home games this month. Over the past three games, Pujols is 6-for-12 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs.

