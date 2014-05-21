DH Mike Trout extended his streak of reaching base safely to 15 games. He went 2-for-3 for his first multi-hit game since April 28, and he drove in three runs for the third time this season.

LHP Tyler Skaggs earned his first win at Angel Stadium by beating the Astros on Tuesday. Skaggs induced nine groundout and collected six strikeouts in his seven-inning stint. The left-hander also walked one batter and hit one while allowing one run on five hits.

OF Collin Cowgill returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday night’s game because of a tight hip flexor. Cowgill went 1-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday, and he is now batting .304 (17-for-56) in May. Cowgill has reached base safely in 24 of 27 starts.

1B C.J. Cron is in an 0-for-11 slump after popping out in the eighth inning Tuesday night. Until his slump, Cron was batting .371 (13-for-35) after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 3.

OF Kole Calhoun (sprained right ankle) is 11-for-22 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs through five rehab games for Triple-A Salt Lake. Calhoun has an outstanding chance to be activated from the disabled list and be inserted in Wednesday night’s lineup, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

C Hank Conger is on pace to exceed last season’s RBI total by a wide margin. Conger, who had 21 RBIs last year, drove in his 14th run Tuesday night.

3B David Freese made his biggest impact for the Angels hours after being activated from the disabled list. The third baseman drove in a season-high four runs Tuesday in the Angels’ 9-3 win over the Houston Astros. Freese went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run in his first major league action since May 2, when a pitched ball broke his right middle finger.