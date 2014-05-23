FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
May 24, 2014

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Josh Wall was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Wall, 27, was 0-0 with one save and a 4.22 ERA in eight relief appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this season and gave up six runs in one inning over two relief appearances with the Angels. He also pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 and 2013.

OF Josh Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double Thursday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Salt Lake. Hamilton landed on the disabled list April 9 due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, and he underwent surgery April 11. He might be ready to come off the DL next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
