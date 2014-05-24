CF Mike Trout re-entered the starting lineup Friday night, went 2-for-4 with a home run and threw out a runner trying to take third base on a fly ball. Trout missed his first game of the season Wednesday night with a tight left hamstring.

DH C.J. Cron broke a 0-for-13 slump Friday night. After flying out and striking out in his first two at-bats against the Kansas City Royals, Cron hit a double and a run-scoring single in final at-bats to raise his average to .300.

OF Efren Navarro went to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for LHP Sean Burnett. Navarro hit .310 (9-for-29) with five doubles and two RBI in 11 games with the Angels.

LHP Sean Burnett made his first major league appearance in nearly a year Friday night after being activated from the disabled list earlier that day. Burnett faced one batter in relief and induced Royals 1B Eric Hosmer to ground out. Burnett last pitched in a major league game on May 26, 2013. Ironically, Burnett appeared against the Royals in Kauffman Stadium.

OF Josh Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double Thursday night in a rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Salt Lake. Hamilton said he expects to return to the lineup Monday, when the Angels begin a series in Seattle.

LHP C.J. Wilson threw a season-low 105 pitches while improving his career record against the Kansas City Royals to 4-0. Wilson had thrown at least 111 pitches in each of his previous nine starts, and was averaging 117.4 pitches per start, a major league high. Wilson allowed four hits, four walks and one run in his 6 1/3 innings, hit two batters and struck out three.

SS Erick Aybar has hits in 10 of his past 13 games and is batting .319 (36-for-113) in his past 28 games. Aybar went 2-for-3 with a walk, scored two runs and drove in a third Friday night.

C Chris Iannetta hit a home run in the second inning to end Royals RHP Danny Duffy’s streak of 67 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a home run, the longest such streak in the major leagues.