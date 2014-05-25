FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2014 / 12:07 AM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Albert Pujols got his 2,400th career hit in an unusual fashion on Saturday night. Pujols hit a long fly ball that Royals left fielder Alex Gordon bobbled while catching. Third-base umpire Andy Fletcher ruled that Gordon made the catch, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia appealed and the MLB video-replay office overturned Fletcher’s call. Pujols received credit for a double.

OF Josh Hamilton (torn ligament in left thumb) had his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake delayed after being jammed in Thursday night’s game against Triple-A Albuquerque, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate. Hamilton was a late scratch in Salt Lake’s lineup on Friday night because of lingering soreness in his surgically repaired left thumb. Hamilton said he expected to be activated from the disabled list on Monday, when the Angels begin a road series in Seattle, but that might be postponed.

SS Erick Aybar has hit in 11 of his past 14 games and is batting .319 (38-for-119) in his past 29 games. Aybar went 2-for-6, hit a home run and a double, drove in two runs and scored a third in the Angels’ 7-4 loss in 13 innings to the Kansas City Royals.

2B Howie Kendrick has hit in nine consecutive games and reached base in 15 successive games. Kendrick went 1-for-5 in Saturday night’s 13-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals. Kendrick is now batting .309 after starting the day tied for eighth in the American League with a .311 average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
