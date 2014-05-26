CF Mike Trout reached base safely in his 18th consecutive game, and he extended his hitting streak to six games. Trout walked twice and hit a double in four plate appearances Sunday.

LF Collin Cowgill made two stellar catches Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, both in the same manner. In the top of the third inning, Cowgill slid on his left knee to make a one-handed catch of 1B Eric Hosmer’s fly ball inside the left field foul line. 2B Pedro Ciricaco scored on the play. In the eighth, Cowgill made the same kind of catch against CF Jarrod Dyson in the left field corner.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who started Saturday night’s game, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels made the move after using six relievers in a 13-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. He allowed two runs on five innings in a no-decision against the Royals, leaving him 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

3B Ian Stewart went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout Sunday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Salt Lake. Stewart landed on the disabled list May 12 due to a bruised left hand.

2B Howie Kendrick has a 10-game hitting streak, tying 1B Albert Pujols for the longest on the team this year. Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday.

RHP Ernesto Frieri has amassed 15 strikeouts over his past 11 appearances while not allowing a run in 10 of them. Frieri got his 13th save Sunday in the 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

3B David Freese is batting .319 (15-for-47) over his past 13 games, eight of them before he went on the disabled list May 2 with a broken right middle finger. Since returning before Tuesday night’s game, Freese is batting .273 (6-for-22) with six RBIs. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run single Sunday.

LHP Wade LeBlanc, a veteran of six major league seasons, was called up by the Angels to add a bullpen arm. In nine starts at Salt Lake, LeBlanc was 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. He split last season between Houston and Miami, going a combined 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 17 games (seven starts).