LHP Tyler Skaggs settled down after a rough first two innings Sunday to go seven innings in a 5-1 loss to Seattle. Skaggs allowed just two earned runs but had a mental mistake in the first inning that led to at least one Seattle run. After fielding a bunt from Michael Saunders, Skaggs turned and mistakenly threw to 2B Howie Kendrick, who was standing a few feet away from 1B Albert Pujols near first base. Saunders was awarded a hit on the play, and Seattle went on to score two runs.

LF Raul Ibanez continues to struggle in an every-day role. He went 0-for-3 Monday and is now hitting .133 as a position player. The Angels can’t get OF Josh Hamilton back soon enough.

1B Albert Pujols hit his 14th home run of the season, and the 506th of his career, with a solo shot to open the seventh inning. Pujols is now just three home runs shy of tying Gary Sheffield for 24th all-time on the career home run list.

SS Erick Aybar committed his fourth error of the season Monday, and it couldn’t have worked out any worse. Seattle scored three unearned runs after Aybar’s mishandling of a grounder kept the second inning alive.

RHP Jered Weaver finally gets a chance to avenge his Opening Day loss to the Mariners, and it’s safe to say he’s a much different pitcher this time around. Since getting beat by Seattle 10-3 in the opener, Weaver has gone 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA. He’s been especially solid in May, with a 3-1 record and 1.48 ERA that included a complete-game victory his last time out. Weaver is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

C Hank Conger was a busy man in the bottom of the second inning, when three Seattle baserunners tried to steal on him. All three runners were safe. C Chris Iannetta replaced Conger as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning and threw out a baserunner leaning off first base in the bottom of the frame.