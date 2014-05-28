OF Mike Trout is leading all players in the American League All-Star voting results that were released by the league Tuesday, with 764,007 votes. Toronto OF Jose Bautista (675,290) and Yankees SS Derek Jeter (602,525) were the only other players in the AL with more than 600,000 votes. Trout told The Orange County Register that he is unlikely to participate in the Home Run Derby, even if he’s asked.

DH C.J. Cron is beginning to show some offense again. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs on Tuesday in a win over Seattle. He is hitting .313 (5-for-16) on the trip. He hit the road in an 0-for-13 slump.

LHP Sean Burnett threw just six pitches Tuesday night before a team trainer led him off the mound with what appears to be an elbow injury. It’s a huge blow to Burnett, who underwent surgery in 2013 and made his season debut on Friday. He has pitched in just three games this season. “A lot of frustration,” said Burnett, who is expected to be back in Southern California on Wednesday for a meeting with team doctors. “I‘m trying to stay positive, but we’ll see what the doctors say tomorrow.” With that, Burnett burst into tears and had to walk away from the interview.

OF Josh Hamilton has a bone bruise in his thumb, according to tests conducted Monday. The news probably means his targeted return to action this week will be delayed. Manager Mike Scioscia said Hamilton might try to swing a bat Wednesday. Hamilton has been out since April 8 due to a torn ligament in his thumb. He appeared to be on track toward returning to the Angels this week while doing a rehab assignment at Triple-A, but he got jammed by a pitch over the weekend. He missed two games, and team doctors took a second look at the injury.

LHP C.J. Wilson has been on a roll in back-to-back starts, but one thing he has yet to do this season is put together three consecutive victories. The only time Wilson had three straight starts go well came at the end of April and in his first start of May, when he went 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA. Wilson’s last two starts have seen him give up just one run off nine hits over 15 1/3 innings -- with a pair of wins to show for it. He’s scheduled to start against Seattle on Wednesday night.

C Chris Iannetta capped off a nice little string of doubles for the Angels during their three-run second inning Tuesday night. Iannetta’s double drove in Erick Aybar from second base for a 3-0 lead. It was the fourth double by Los Angeles in the inning, as 3B David Freese, DH C.J. Cron and Aybar went back-to-back-to-back before Iannetta’s one-out double capped off the scoring in that frame.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was looking like the probable starter for Thursday’s series finale in Seattle, but an injury to reliever Sean Burnett could change plans. If Burnett were to go on the disabled list, the Angels could bring Matt Shoemaker back from Triple-A to make the start, manager Mike Scioscia said.