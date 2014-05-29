RHP Matt Shoemaker was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, and he is expected to start Thursday at Seattle. Shoemaker’s stint at Salt Lake was a short one, as he didn’t even make a start there before getting called back up by the Angels. The injury to LHP Sean Burnett opened a roster spot, and Shoemaker replaced LHP Wade LeBlanc as the likely Thursday starter.

LHP Sean Burnett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn elbow ligament. Burnett sustained the injury in Tuesday’s win over Seattle, and it comes less than a week after he returned from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last August. Burnett, who went back on the disabled list, is likely to undergo a second Tommy John surgery.

OF Josh Hamilton (thumb) could be back at Triple-A Salt Lake to resume his rehab assignment this weekend, manager Mike Scioscia. Hamilton took batting practice in the cage before Wednesday’s game in Seattle, and he said he felt fine.

LHP C.J. Wilson turned in his third consecutive solid start Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to extend his two-game winning streak. He took a 3-1 loss at Seattle on a night when he was outdueled by Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez. Wilson allowed three runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings. All three of the runs he gave up were driving in by Seattle catcher Mike Zunino, who had a two-run single and a solo homer. “If you let the same guy beat you twice in a game, that’s my mistake,” Wilson said. “I gave him chances to do it tonight.”

2B Howie Kendrick had a rough stretch in the middle innings of Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Seattle. He appeared to spark a rally with a leadoff single in the fourth inning, only to get thrown out trying to steal third base after a Mike Trout walk. Two innings later, after Collin Cowgill led off the sixth with a walk, Kendrick grounded into a double play. He finished 1-for-4.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was listed on both the Angels’ and Mariners’ game notes as Thursday’s probable starter, but the recall of RHP Matt Shoemaker put those plans on hold. LeBlanc is likely to remain in the bullpen, especially after the Angels placed LHP Sean Burnett on the disabled list. LeBlanc is currently the only left-handed reliever on the roster.