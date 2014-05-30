CF Mike Trout, usually the Angels’ No. 2 hitter, was moved down one spot to third because 1B Albert Pujols had the night off. He made the most of it, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Trout is hitting .417 in his past 36 at-bats after coming out of a 9-for-59 (.152) slump.

RHP Garrett Richards has lasted exactly seven innings in seven of his 10 starts this season, including each of his past four. He has not recorded an out in the eighth inning season. Richards is scheduled to start against the A’s on Friday night. Richards started once against Oakland this season, going -- you guessed it -- seven innings while getting touched up for five runs on eight hits in a no-decision.

RF Kole Calhoun made some noise at the top of the Angels’ order Thursday. He drew a first-inning walk and came around to score on a Mike Trout sacrifice fly to give the Angels a 1-0 lead. He added a single, a walk and a double on his next three plate appearances on a 2-for-4 night. “I was just trying to do the things leadoff hitters do,” he said. “I was trying to take some pitches. ... That’s something personally I need to do, and it’s also the best thing for this team.”

DH Raul Ibanez ended an 0-for-10 slump with his second triple of the season Thursday. With one out in the top of the fifth inning, Ibanez hit a loping fly ball into shallow center field. When Seattle CF James Jones dived and missed the ball, it rolled to the wall, allowing the 41-year-old Ibanez to run all the way to third base. Ibanez was stranded after a popout and inning-ending groundout. Two innings later, Ibanez hit the ball even more solidly but came up empty when Jones made a nice catch against the wall in right-center field.

1B Albert Pujols was not in the lineup Thursday, marking the first time all season that he got a night off. He started all 52 games while batting in the No. 3 spot in the order in every one of them before the series finale at Seattle. Pujols is expected to be back in the lineup for Friday’s game in Oakland.

OF Josh Hamilton (thumb) took batting practice with the team again before Thursday’s game, and he might resume his rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. If all goes well, Hamilton could be back in the Angels’ lineup for Tuesday’s game against Houston.