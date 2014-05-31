CF Mike Trout hit his 11th home run of the season Friday night, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning of a 9-5 loss to Oakland. On a 1-0 count, Trout crushed LHP Drew Pomeranz’s 89 mph fastball over the left-center field fence for the Angels first hit of the game. Trout went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games but struck out three times. He has driven in 16 runs over his past 18 games.”

RHP Garrett Richards lasted just two-thirds of an inning Friday night against the Oakland A‘s, giving up five runs on five hits, including a grand slam to 1B Brandon Moss in a 9-5 loss. Richards matched the shortest start of his career. He lasted just two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 15, 2011 against Texas, but he left that game with a groin strain. Richards fell to 4-2 as his ERA jumped from 3.00 to 3.65. Until Friday, he hadn’t pitched fewer than five innings in any of his 10 starts. “It’s embarrassing,” Richards said. “I didn’t show up for us tonight. I couldn’t find a feel for my two-seamer. It kept sinking out of the zone. I tried to make adjustments and I just couldn’t do it.”

OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left thumb) resumed his rehab assignment Friday night with Triple-A Salt Lake at Tacoma. He started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a strikeout and scored a run for Salt Lake. He will travel with the Bees to Albuquerque and play rehab games Saturday and Sunday. If all goes well, could be activated as soon as Tuesday when the Angels open a three-game series at Houston.

INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) has yet to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake and remains at the Angels’ Spring Training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He went on the 15-day disabled list May 12 and began a rehab assignment May 25, but it was halted after two games. “His hand still has a little bit of discomfort in it and the medical department wants to make sure it get outs of there before he gets back at full swing in trying to get into rehab games,” Angels manager Mike Sioscia said Friday.

2B Howie Kendrick hit his third home run of the season Friday night, a two-run blast in the fourth inning off LHP Drew Pomeranz in a 9-5 loss to Oakland. Kendrick went 2-for-4 and scored twice. He’s batting .291 with 10 doubles, three triples, three homers and 24 RBIs.