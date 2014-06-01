CF Mike Trout was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday night against Oakland because of upper back stiffness, and he might also miss the series finale Sunday, manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’ll get treatment on it and we’ll see,” Scioscia said. Trout’s back flared up Saturday morning, but he was in the initial lineup at designated hitter, batting second. “We were going to try to see if he could go out there and swing, but it’s just not quite loose enough to where you want to risk any further injury,” Scioscia said. “Hopefully it’s something that quiets down and he’ll be ready to go tomorrow.” Trout has missed only one other game this season, May 21 against Houston with a strained hamstring.

LHP Tyler Skaggs (4-3) allowed four earned runs over six innings Saturday night and took the loss as the Angels fell 11-3 to Oakland. Skaggs had allowed just six runs in his previous 30 innings on the road. He lasted fewer than seven innings in a road start for the first time this season.

OF Collin Cowgill went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday night in an 11-3 loss to Oakland, his former team. Cowgill homered in the fourth inning off A’s LHP Tommy Milone, giving the Angels a 3-0 lead. It was his third home run of the season.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will have his turn in the rotation skipped Tuesday at Houston. The Angels have a day off Monday. Instead of starting Shoemaker on five days’ rest, the Angels will have LHP C.J. Wilson open the series Tuesday on his regular four days’ rest. RHP Garrett Richards will pitch Wednesday and LHP Tyler Skaggs on Thursday. The Angels have a day off Friday, and manager Mike Scioscia said he hasn’t set his rotation after that.

OF Josh Hamilton (torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb) went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run Saturday night in his second straight start in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, against Albuquerque. Hamilton started in left field and hit leadoff. He could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday when the Angels open a three-game series at Houston. Hamilton began a rehab assignment May 22 but it was derailed when his thumb was jammed during an at-bat and he suffered a bone bruise.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was designated for assignment Saturday, clearing a spot for RHP Jarrett Grube, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. LeBlanc was called up from Salt Lake on May 25 on Sunday and made his Angels debut Friday night, pitching 6 1/3 innings in relief of RHP Garrett Richards. “It’s really bad timing for Wade, but it meets our team’s need,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “Last night we had a short start obviously, and Wade had to throw a lot. We need some coverage and length (in the bullpen) here today and tomorrow, so we needed to get a fresh arm up here.”