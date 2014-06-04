CF Mike Trout departed in the second inning with mid-back discomfort. Trout struck out swinging in his lone at-bat against Astros RHP Collin McHugh and was replaced by Collin Cowgill. Trout missed the previous two games with upper-back stiffness and was riding a season-long 11-game hitting streak before departing.

RHP Cam Bedrosian had his contract selected from Double-A Arkansas and made his major league debut, tossing a perfect sixth inning. Bedrosian was 1-0 with a 1.47 ERA and seven saves in 17 appearances with the Travelers, a stat line that included a whopping 46.2 strikeout rate. Bedrosian is ranked as the Angels’ 13th-best prospect. He is the son of Steve Bedrosian, who pitched 14 seasons in the majors and won the 1987 National League Cy Young Award with the Phillies.

RHP Michael Kohn was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Kohn was 2-1 with a 3.40 ERA in 25 games with the Angels, but his control issues made him a risky proposition out of the bullpen. Kohn walked 20 batters in 23 2/3 innings and posted a bloated 19.8 walk rate. His WHIP (1.31) and FIP (4.21) indicated the struggles of a reliever allowing opposing batters to hit just .139.

RHP Dane De La Rosa (sore right shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. In his lone major league appearance of the season, he gave up two runs on one hit and a walk in one-third of an inning April 12 against the Mets.

LHP Sean Burnett was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He will miss the rest of the season, and he might undergo his second Tommy John surgery in less than a year.

LF Josh Hamilton returned to action after missing 48 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Before landing on the 15-day disabled list on April 9, Hamilton was batting .444/.545/.741 with two homers and six RBIs in eight games. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in the eighth inning off Astros LHP Tony Sipp.

LHP C.J. Wilson allowed five runs over 2.2 innings, marking the first time this season he failed to reach the fifth inning. It also marked his shortest start since lasting 2.2 innings against Texas on Sept. 9, 2012. He issued five walks in a game for the first time since Aug. 27, 2013 at Tampa Bay and surrendered five runs in an inning for the first time since May 7, 2013 also against the Astros.