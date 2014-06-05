CF Mike Trout has an inflamed back but nothing more serious, according to an MRI on Wednesday. He sat out last Saturday and Sunday with upper-back stiffness yet decided to play through discomfort in the series opener with the Astros on Tuesday. He sat out Wednesday. “It actually does (feel better),” Trout said. “But it felt better two days ago and then it acted up a little bit. I don’t want to go out there and re-aggravate it and keep playing like that for the rest of the year. I want to get it right before I go out there.”

DH C.J. Cron recorded what proved to be the game-winning RBI with his run-scoring single in the fifth inning off Astros RHP Jarred Cosart. Cron finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and has five RBIs over his last seven games. Cron improved his line to .305/.329/.524 this season.

RHP Garrett Richards matched his career highs of eight innings pitched and nine strikeouts, allowing four hits and no walks against the Astros. Richards struck out the side on nine pitches in the second inning, becoming the first Angels pitcher to pitch an immaculate inning since Nolan Ryan on July 9, 1972, against the Boston Red Sox. Of Richards’ 107 pitches, 80 went for strikes, and his 74.8 strike percentage was the best mark of his 41 career starts.

CF Josh Hamilton finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout, snapping his 12-game hitting streak at Minute Maid Park. Hamilton hit .463 (19-for-41) with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the course of his streak. The last time he was held hitless in Houston was on May 7, 2013, when he also finished 0-for-4.

RHP Joe Smith recorded his 21st scoreless appearance in 24 outings this season, working a perfect ninth inning in the Angels’ 4-0 win. Of the eight earned runs Smith has allowed this season, seven have come against the Oakland Athletics. He has not been charged with a run in 15 of his last 17 appearances.